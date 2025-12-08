The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUGET SOUND, Wash. – (May 6, 2025) MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) is visible just beyond the cityscape, under escort by Gary Chouest. Her final voyage reflects the Navy’s tradition of honoring the vessels that served silently beneath the sea.

(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)