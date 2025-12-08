PUGET SOUND, Wash. – (May 6, 2025) MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) is visible just beyond the cityscape, under escort by Gary Chouest. Her final voyage reflects the Navy’s tradition of honoring the vessels that served silently beneath the sea.
(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)
This work, The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time. [Image 7 of 7], by Kanya Praetorius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.