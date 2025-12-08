The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUGET SOUND, Wash. – (May 6, 2025) Escort vessels guide MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) through Puget Sound as the mountain looms quietly behind her. The landscape offers a moment of reflection on a submarine that once operated unseen beneath the sea.(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)