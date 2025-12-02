Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy veteran contemplates the Guns to Salute the Fallen Memorial following the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

The memorial lists the names of the 1,902 Arizonans who lost their lives in World War II.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)