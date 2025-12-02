Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visitors gather in anticipation of the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

The strength of our Soldiers comes from those who support them. Family, friends, community leaders and employers make it possible for our Soldiers to fulfill their military duty with peace of mind.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)