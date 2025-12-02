Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Musicians with the 108th Army Band in Phoenix, perform at the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

Selfless service inspires others to serve in the community. Service to one’s community, regardless of that capacity in which one serves, is what makes citizenry an honorable characterization.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)