Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Visitors consider one of the USS Arizona’s anchors following the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.
    The anchor weighs 19,585 lb. and was one of three anchors carried by the battleship USS Arizona.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 02:11
    Photo ID: 9426270
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-AY325-1293
    Resolution: 7269x4846
    Size: 20.88 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    198th RSG
    AZNG
    108th Army Band
    AZDEMA
    Pearl Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download