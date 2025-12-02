Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visitors consider one of the USS Arizona’s anchors following the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

The anchor weighs 19,585 lb. and was one of three anchors carried by the battleship USS Arizona.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)