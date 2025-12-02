Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Musicians with the 108th Army Band in Phoenix, perform at the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

The AZNG draws its strength from a military culture established through a tradition of discipline, courage, and selflessness.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)