    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Naval Sea Cadets of the Veterans Pride Battalion in Glenndale, Ariz. form in front of a USS Arizona battleship replica during the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony December 7, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.
    Commitment to service and community is a key element in building character and sense of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 02:10
    Photo ID: 9426269
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-AY325-1285
    Resolution: 6702x3814
    Size: 17.28 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Pearl Harbor
    USS Arizona

