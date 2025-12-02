Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Sea Cadets of the Veterans Pride Battalion in Glenndale, Ariz. form in front of a USS Arizona battleship replica during the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony December 7, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

Commitment to service and community is a key element in building character and sense of responsibility.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)