Army Saxophone Quartet Performs at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Musicians with the 108th Army Band in Phoenix, perform at the annual Arizona Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Ceremony December 6, 2025 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

America’s all-volunteer force of the future requires that the U.S. military have access to every talented American who can strengthen the force.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)