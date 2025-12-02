1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jessica Salmo, wife of Lt. Col. Andrew V. Salmo, outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, receives red roses during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. Red roses are traditionally given to the outgoing commander’s spouse to show appreciation and to signify the bonds of loyalty. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)