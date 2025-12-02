Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Andrew V. Salmo, outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Michael Kowalski, commander of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 15:45
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, 1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

