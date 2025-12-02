1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Andrew V. Salmo, outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Michael Kowalski, commander of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)