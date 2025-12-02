1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. John A. Christel, incoming commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, receives the regiment guidon to Col. Michael Kowalski, commander of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. Lt. Col. Christel served as the Alpha Company Commander at the 6th Battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) from 2021-2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)