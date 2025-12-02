Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025 [Image 2 of 7]

    1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Illinois National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, present the colors during the playing of the national anthem at the change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The ceremony marks the official handoff of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9425569
    VIRIN: 251206-A-HB480-1002
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 300.88 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, 1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

