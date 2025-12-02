1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Illinois National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, present the colors during the playing of the national anthem at the change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The ceremony marks the official handoff of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)