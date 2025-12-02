1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Andrew V. Salmo, outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Michael Kowalski, commander of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. Lt. Col. Salmo’s other career awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)