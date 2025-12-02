Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Rivera 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Andrew V. Salmo, outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, passes the regiment guidon to Col. Michael Kowalski, commander of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The passing of the colors is a time-honored tradition to symbolize the passing of command from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9425624
    VIRIN: 251205-A-YD639-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 784.67 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, 1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Gabriel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

