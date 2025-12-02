1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Andrew V. Salmo, outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, passes the regiment guidon to Col. Michael Kowalski, commander of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during the regiment's change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The passing of the colors is a time-honored tradition to symbolize the passing of command from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)