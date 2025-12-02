1st Battalion 178th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony Dec. 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Illinois National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, stand in formation during the change of command ceremony in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 6, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Sgt. Xzavier Marte)