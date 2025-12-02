Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Band of the Golden West perform with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass, an ensemble of the BOTGW, for the Latvian band’s first performance at Disneyland. The bands toured Southern California to promote their NATO alliance and celebrate Latvian Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)