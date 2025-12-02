Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland [Image 47 of 54]

    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Band of the Golden West perform with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass, an ensemble of the BOTGW, for the Latvian band’s first performance at Disneyland. The bands toured Southern California to promote their NATO alliance and celebrate Latvian Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Alliance
    Latvia
    Band of the Golden West
    Travis Brass
    Latvian National Guard Orchestra
    NATO

