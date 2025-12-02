Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland

Latvian National Guard Private First Class Luīze Gotlaufa, Latvian National Guard Orchestra vocalist, performs with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass on a tour of Southern California to celebrate Latvian Independence Day. For over 100 years, the U.S. and Latvia, a NATO ally, have worked together to expand trade, increase energy cooperation, and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
