Audience members watch the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West perform with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass, an ensemble of the BOTGW, for the Latvian band’s first performance at Disneyland. The bands toured Southern California to promote their NATO alliance and celebrate Latvian Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9424348
|VIRIN:
|251124-F-RX751-1050
|Resolution:
|6020x3386
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland [Image 54 of 54], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.