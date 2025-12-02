Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class JR Alberto, Band of the Golden West regional bandsman, drum set/percussion, performs with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass on a tour of Southern California to celebrate Latvian Independence Day. For over 100 years, the U.S. and Latvia, a NATO ally, have worked together to expand trade, increase energy cooperation, and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
