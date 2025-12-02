Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California

Flowers are displayed in the saxophone of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Mills, Band of the Golden West regional bandsman, saxophone, during a performance in San Diego, California, Nov. 23, 2025. The flowers were gifted to the BOTGW during a performance with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to celebrate Latvian Independence Day and strengthen ties with a NATO ally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9424344
|VIRIN:
|251123-F-RX751-1284
|Resolution:
|6192x3483
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
