    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California [Image 45 of 54]

    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Flowers are displayed in the saxophone of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Mills, Band of the Golden West regional bandsman, saxophone, during a performance in San Diego, California, Nov. 23, 2025. The flowers were gifted to the BOTGW during a performance with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to celebrate Latvian Independence Day and strengthen ties with a NATO ally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Alliance
    Latvia
    Band of the Golden West
    Travis Brass
    Latvian National Guard Orchestra
    NATO

