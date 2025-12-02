Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Flowers are displayed in the saxophone of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Mills, Band of the Golden West regional bandsman, saxophone, during a performance in San Diego, California, Nov. 23, 2025. The flowers were gifted to the BOTGW during a performance with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to celebrate Latvian Independence Day and strengthen ties with a NATO ally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)