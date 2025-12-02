Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland [Image 50 of 54]

    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Mills, Band of the Golden West regional bandsman, saxophone, performs with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass on a tour of Southern California to celebrate Latvian Independence Day. For over 100 years, the U.S. and Latvia, a NATO ally, have worked together to expand trade, increase energy cooperation, and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 18:47
    Photo ID: 9424349
    VIRIN: 251124-F-RX751-1075
    Resolution: 6023x3388
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

