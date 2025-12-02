Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Mills, Band of the Golden West regional bandsman, saxophone, performs with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass on a tour of Southern California to celebrate Latvian Independence Day. For over 100 years, the U.S. and Latvia, a NATO ally, have worked together to expand trade, increase energy cooperation, and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)