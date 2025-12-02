One Year of Sips and Smiles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A one-year anniversary birthday banner is displayed in front of Touch & Go at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. The event’s treats and setup highlighted the use of small morale activities in supporting teamwork across Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)