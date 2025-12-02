One Year of Sips and Smiles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kelsey McShan, Touch & Go lead barista, takes a picture of customers during a one-year anniversary celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. The celebration’s smiles, connection and community highlighted how a year of support has strengthened the environment that helps Team Misawa recharge and stay mission focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)