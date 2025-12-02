One Year of Sips and Smiles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A barista prepares a drink during a one-year anniversary celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. The shop’s daily service aims to build strong reliance among Misawa Air Base, and the milestone emphasizes its place as a go-to hub for connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)