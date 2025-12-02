A barista prepares a drink during a one-year anniversary celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. The shop’s daily service aims to build strong reliance among Misawa Air Base, and the milestone emphasizes its place as a go-to hub for connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9422602
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-UR015-3169
|Resolution:
|5891x3920
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Year of Sips and Smiles [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.