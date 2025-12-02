One Year of Sips and Smiles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kelsey McShan, Touch & Go lead barista, pours milk into a cup at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. The north-side coffee shop continues to serve as a space where Team Misawa can unwind, connect and strengthen community ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)