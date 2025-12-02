One Year of Sips and Smiles

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan - Touch & Go, the 35th Force Support Squadron and Misawa Air Base's only north side service facility, marked its one-year anniversary Dec. 2, 2025, with a celebration that brought Airmen and families together to share coffee, cake and conversation.

Since its opening in December 2024, Touch & Go has become a gathering point for early morning runners, post physical training crowds and Airmen starting their day. Despite its distance from the main base, the shop serves a steady mix of customers from both sides of the installation, though north-side residents have become its most loyal regulars.

"We see them almost every day," said lead barista Kelsey McShan. "A lot of people don't even make it to the door before I'm already working on their drink."

Along with morning traffic, the shop sees steady afternoon family visits, often from kids stopping in after school for cookies and seasonal drinks. Over the past year, its location has also made it a routine stop for deployed and temporary duty personnel in nearby housing towers.

Touch & Go features a rotation of seasonal menus, including caffeine-free and tea-based options. Current coffee favorites include the winter vanilla eggnog latte and the honey bear, an espresso drink with creamy biscoff, cookie butter and salted caramel with a cinnamon dusting. A "barista favorites" board, updated on a semi-regular basis, helps customers navigate their choices. Food items, especially breakfast sandwiches and plant-based options, remain popular staples.

"We've received really kind comments about how we treat people and how connected we are with our customers," McShan said.

Customer feedback has also driven improvement. The 35th Force Support Squadron is working to implement online ordering and digital payment options. The shop also hopes to participate in future pop-up events around the base. Touch & Go plans to continue sharing updates and menu changes on its Facebook page as it enters its second year serving the Team Misawa community.

