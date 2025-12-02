Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Kelsey McShan, Touch & Go lead barista, cuts a cake during the one-year anniversary celebration of the shop’s opening at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. The celebration’s cake and decorations highlighted the role of quality-of-life spaces in supporting connections across Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 01:43
    Photo ID: 9422585
    VIRIN: 251201-F-UR015-3096
    Resolution: 4474x2977
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, One Year of Sips and Smiles [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

