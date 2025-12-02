31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing takes off to participate in Exercise Poggio Dart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 provided a crucial opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept, a priority for Allied Air Command, demonstrated via the logistical and technical re-deployment of the Deployable Air Defence Radar, a crucial mobile radar for integrated surveillance, to Cervia Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)