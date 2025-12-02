Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

    ITALY

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons park on the flightline just before takeoff to participate in Exercise Poggio Dart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 was hosted by Italy and was led by the Deployable Air Command and Control Center at Poggio Renatico, Italy, and it was a key, wide-ranging exercise designed to test and strengthen the interoperability and operational readiness of Allied forces in air defence operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9420811
    VIRIN: 251201-F-MO337-1433
    Resolution: 4751x3167
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    Allied Air Command
    NATO
    ACE
    Poggio Dart 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download