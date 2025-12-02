31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons park on the flightline just before takeoff to participate in Exercise Poggio Dart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 was hosted by Italy and was led by the Deployable Air Command and Control Center at Poggio Renatico, Italy, and it was a key, wide-ranging exercise designed to test and strengthen the interoperability and operational readiness of Allied forces in air defence operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)