    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 1 of 8]

    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off to participate in Exercise Poggio Dart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 provided a crucial opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept, a priority for Allied Air Command, demonstrated via the logistical and technical re-deployment of the Deployable Air Defence Radar, a crucial mobile radar for integrated surveillance, to Cervia Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9420790
    VIRIN: 251203-F-ZJ681-1030
    Resolution: 3344x2229
    Size: 468.93 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    Allied Air Command
    NATO
    ACE
    Poggio Dart 25

