    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 4 of 8]

    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tapper Moore, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 in the skies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 provided a crucial opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept, a priority for Allied Air Command, demonstrated via the logistical and technical re-deployment of the Deployable Air Defence Radar, a crucial mobile radar for integrated surveillance, to Cervia Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)

    This work, 31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

