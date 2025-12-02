31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tapper Moore, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 in the skies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 provided a crucial opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept, a priority for Allied Air Command, demonstrated via the logistical and technical re-deployment of the Deployable Air Defence Radar, a crucial mobile radar for integrated surveillance, to Cervia Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9420807
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-MO337-1361
|Resolution:
|4602x3068
|Size:
|832.78 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
