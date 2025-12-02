Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tapper Moore, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 in the skies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. Reflecting the multinational and multidomain commitment, the virtual and live training activities involved personnel and numerous assets from the Italian Armed Forces, including fighter jets such as the F-35 Lightning II, Eurofighter-2000 Typhoon and Panvia Tornado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9420792
    VIRIN: 251201-F-MO337-1267
    Resolution: 3925x2617
    Size: 754.55 KB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25
    31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    31 FW
    Allied Air Command
    NATO
    ACE
    Poggio Dart 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download