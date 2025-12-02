31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tapper Moore, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 in the skies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. Reflecting the multinational and multidomain commitment, the virtual and live training activities involved personnel and numerous assets from the Italian Armed Forces, including fighter jets such as the F-35 Lightning II, Eurofighter-2000 Typhoon and Panvia Tornado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)