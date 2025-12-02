31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off to participate in Exercise Poggio Dart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 provided a crucial opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept, a priority for Allied Air Command, demonstrated via the logistical and technical re-deployment of the Deployable Air Defence Radar, a crucial mobile radar for integrated surveillance, to Cervia Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9420820
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-ZJ681-1098
|Resolution:
|3946x2220
|Size:
|542.72 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
