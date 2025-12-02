31 FW enhances Allied interoperability during Exercise Poggio Dart 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tapper Moore, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Poggio Dart 25 in the skies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. PODA25 was hosted by Italy and was led by the Deployable Air Command and Control Center at Poggio Renatico, Italy, and it was a key, wide-ranging exercise designed to test and strengthen the interoperability and operational readiness of Allied forces in air defence operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)