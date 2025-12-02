Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah Willis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Far East District commander, speaks with team members inside of a newly constructed airfield damage recovery warehouse at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. Constructing the warehouse was a collaborative effort between USACE-FED, Republic of Korea Military National Defense-Defense Installations Agency, and the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9420528
    VIRIN: 251203-F-LA223-1059
    Resolution: 5043x2837
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airfield Damage Repair
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East Division

