Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah Willis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Far East District commander, speaks with team members inside of a newly constructed airfield damage recovery warehouse at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. Constructing the warehouse was a collaborative effort between USACE-FED, Republic of Korea Military National Defense-Defense Installations Agency, and the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)