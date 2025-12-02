Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, drives a compact track loader during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. Upon cutting the ribbon, the warehouse is officially ready for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)