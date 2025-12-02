U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, drives a compact track loader during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. Upon cutting the ribbon, the warehouse is officially ready for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 02:39
|Photo ID:
|9420526
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-LA223-1152
|Resolution:
|5695x3797
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.