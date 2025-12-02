Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A newly constructed airfield damage recovery warehouse waits to store heavy equipment for the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. The warehouse was paid for by ROK Funded Construction and will store pieces of heavy equipment vital to Team Osan’s airfield recovery program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)