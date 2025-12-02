Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Kirk Hull, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, center, introduces Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, to an audience at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a newly-constructed airfield damage repair warehouse at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. ADR facilities are needed to combat existing and future threats to the base by providing the capability to rapidly deploy repair teams within a minimum response time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9420525
    VIRIN: 251203-F-LA223-1030
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airfield Damage Repair
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download