Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Kirk Hull, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, center, introduces Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, to an audience at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a newly-constructed airfield damage repair warehouse at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. ADR facilities are needed to combat existing and future threats to the base by providing the capability to rapidly deploy repair teams within a minimum response time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)