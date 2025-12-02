Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Kyungchak Kim, center, Republic of Korea Military National Defense-Defense Installations Agency deputy commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, ROK, December 3, 2025. MND-DIA funded $30M to construct an airfield damage recovery warehouse to support Team Osan’s mission to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)