    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 4 of 7]

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Mr. Kyungchak Kim, center, Republic of Korea Military National Defense-Defense Installations Agency deputy commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, ROK, December 3, 2025. MND-DIA funded $30M to construct an airfield damage recovery warehouse to support Team Osan’s mission to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 02:39
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
