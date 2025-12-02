Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

A newly constructed airfield damage recovery warehouse is ready for a ribbon-cutting ceremony before it begins official operations, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 3, 2025. ADR facilities are needed to combat existing and future threats to the base by providing the capability to rapidly deploy repair teams within a minimum response time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|12.02.2025
|12.04.2025 02:39
|9420521
|251203-F-LA223-1022
|6048x3402
|2.68 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|1
