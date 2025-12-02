Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base [Image 3 of 7]

    Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, converses with members assigned to the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, ROK, December 3, 2025. MND-DIA funded $30M to construct an airfield damage recovery warehouse to support Team Osan’s mission to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9420523
    VIRIN: 251203-F-LA223-1099
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Airfield Damage Repair
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East Division

