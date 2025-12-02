Airfield Damage Repair Facility Opens at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, converses with members assigned to the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, ROK, December 3, 2025. MND-DIA funded $30M to construct an airfield damage recovery warehouse to support Team Osan’s mission to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)