Maj. Sean Joyce and Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler from Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) brief members of the Congressional Modeling and Simulation Cacus on Army displays during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 1. Members of the caucus present included Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09), Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-3), and Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-01). I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)