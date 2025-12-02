Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Daniel Spies from Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), briefs Honorable Anthony J. Tata, Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, on Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE-LTS) during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 2. I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)