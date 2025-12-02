Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Chuck Houston, senior enlisted advisor for the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), takes part in a senior enlisted panel during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 2. The panel focused on joint training priorities, leadership roles in strengthening training culture, and practical partnership approaches that help to increase readiness. I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate and talk about the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)