Maj. Sean Joyce from Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) talks to visitors about the Army’s Next Generation Constructive (NGC) training during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 2. I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate and talk about the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)