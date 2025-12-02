Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I/ITSEC 25 [Image 1 of 6]

    I/ITSEC 25

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Sgt. Maj. Chuck Houston, senior enlisted advisor for the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), takes part in a senior enlisted panel during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 2. The panel focused on joint training priorities, leadership roles in strengthening training culture, and practical partnership approaches that help to increase readiness. I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate and talk about the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Senior Enlisted
    Training
    Simulation
    CPE STRI

