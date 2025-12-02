Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I/ITSEC 25 [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I/ITSEC 25

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Joseph Orsi from the International Program Office at Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) talks to military representatives from Singapore during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 1. I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, all military service branches, and allies and partner nations. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9420348
    VIRIN: 251201-A-SV210-7003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I/ITSEC 25 [Image 6 of 6], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I/ITSEC 25
    I/ITSEC 25
    I/ITSEC 25
    I/ITSEC 25
    I/ITSEC 25
    I/ITSEC 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Partner Nations
    Modeling
    International Programs
    Simulation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download