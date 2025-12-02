Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joseph Orsi from the International Program Office at Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) talks to military representatives from Singapore during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 25 in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 1. I/ITSEC runs from Dec. 1-4 and is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, all military service branches, and allies and partner nations. CPE STRI personnel are on site to demonstrate the Army’s latest live, virtual and constructive training systems. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)