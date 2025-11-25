Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Buckley Space Force Base line the roads and provide a final salute for Military Working Dog Pedro following his memorial at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. A final salute formally and respectfully acknowledges MWD Pedro service, affording him the same honors given to human service members and providing a visible symbol of gratitude and closure for handlers, units, and the wider community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)