    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact [Image 7 of 7]

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Service members from Buckley Space Force Base line the roads and provide a final salute for Military Working Dog Pedro following his memorial at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. A final salute formally and respectfully acknowledges MWD Pedro service, affording him the same honors given to human service members and providing a visible symbol of gratitude and closure for handlers, units, and the wider community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9411816
    VIRIN: 251124-X-YW354-1011
    Resolution: 5653x3761
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
